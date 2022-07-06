Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 6th (AGR, AO, BARC, BTA, DSCV, J, ONT, RIO, SBRY, TXP)

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 6th:

Assura (LON:AGR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

AO World (LON:AO) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 260 ($3.15) target price on the stock.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 240 ($2.91) price target on the stock.

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a buy rating.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.63) price target on the stock.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 671 ($8.13) target price on the stock.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a buy rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$0.30 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.60.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.63) target price on the stock.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 225 ($2.72) target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.