Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 6th (AGR, AO, BARC, BTA, DSCV, J, ONT, RIO, SBRY, TXP)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 6th:

Assura (LON:AGR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

AO World (LON:AO) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Barclays (LON:BARC)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 260 ($3.15) target price on the stock.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 240 ($2.91) price target on the stock.

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a buy rating.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.63) price target on the stock.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 671 ($8.13) target price on the stock.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a buy rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$0.30 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.60.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.63) target price on the stock.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 225 ($2.72) target price on the stock.

