Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $46.00. 10,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,562. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.