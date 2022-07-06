European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE) Shares Up 42.9%

Shares of European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE – Get Rating) shot up 42.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 7,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 62,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.