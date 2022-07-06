Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Shares of Eutelsat Communications stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETCMY shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €11.70 ($12.19) to €12.20 ($12.71) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.50 ($14.06) to €13.00 ($13.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

