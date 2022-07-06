EventChain Price Up 2.2% This Week (EVC)

EventChain (EVC) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last week, EventChain has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $33,014.84 and approximately $2,547.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

