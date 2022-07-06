EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.14% of EVI Industries worth $20,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in EVI Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 243,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in EVI Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in EVI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVI opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.77. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $38.42.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

