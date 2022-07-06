Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,936,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 194,279 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 423,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after buying an additional 196,656 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 494,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $34.60.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

