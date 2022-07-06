Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EPM stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $170.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $1,030,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

