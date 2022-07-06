Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
EPM stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $170.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 1.23.
Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
About Evolution Petroleum (Get Rating)
Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolution Petroleum (EPM)
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.