Exane Derivatives Invests $1.36 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,021,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 148,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,665,000 after buying an additional 101,693 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $351.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

