Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $30.30. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Experian to a “hold” rating and set a $3,146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

