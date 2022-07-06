F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s previous close.

FNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.49.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.11.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1,877.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,404,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $23,595,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,324,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

