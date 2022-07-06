Fairfx Group (LON:FFX) Trading 1.2% Higher

Fairfx Group PLC (LON:FFX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.51). 199,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 518,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.49).
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 124.50. The firm has a market cap of £204.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81.
Fairfx Group Company Profile (LON:FFX)
Featured Articles
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.