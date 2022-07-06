Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.23 and last traded at $50.59. Approximately 42,354 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 41,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.46.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fast Retailing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.87.
Fast Retailing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)
Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.
