Fear NFTs (FEAR) Market Cap Hits $8.31 Million

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00136835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.40 or 0.00904901 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 504% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00017182 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

