Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,869,500,000 after purchasing an additional 902,020 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,748 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,237,936,000 after purchasing an additional 211,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.04.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.52. 7,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.26. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

