Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 5.1% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 202.0% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $238.85. 77 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.39. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

