Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 644 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSW. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,462,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,903,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter.

XSW stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.22. 5,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,669. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $187.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.13.

