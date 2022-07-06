Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases New Stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 41,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 20,036 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.78. 12,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,406. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.69 and its 200 day moving average is $131.38. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $99.90 and a 12 month high of $177.14.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

