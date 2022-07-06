Filecoin (FIL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $98.93 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.55 or 0.00027277 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $98.93 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,366.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,011.84 or 0.09890952 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00133730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00096321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002259 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded up 15,746% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 228,360,248 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

