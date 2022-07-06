First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FHS remained flat at $$0.79 on Wednesday. 150,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,950. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. First High-School Education Group has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First High-School Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of First High-School Education Group worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. The company provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. It also offers management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 20 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Chongqing municipality, Sichuan province, and Shaanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs and six tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

