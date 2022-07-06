Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.75

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as low as C$0.61. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 244,215 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCU shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fission Uranium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.70 price objective (up previously from C$1.60) on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Monday, April 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$398.07 million and a PE ratio of -42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 21.05 and a quick ratio of 20.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.83.

Fission Uranium ( TSE:FCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Fission Uranium Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fission Uranium Company Profile (TSE:FCU)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

