Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-$5.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion. Five Below also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.86 EPS.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $122.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.37. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Five Below by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Five Below by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

