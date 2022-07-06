Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Short Interest Update

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 4,890,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of Fiverr International stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,205. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $262.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average of $66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.78. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth about $890,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,615,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FVRR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

