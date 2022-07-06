Fractal (FCL) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Fractal (FCL) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Fractal has a market capitalization of $430,149.07 and $19,601.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 851.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,594.68 or 0.07901757 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00139337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00102490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00016229 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

