Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Acquires $163,559.66 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 36,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $163,559.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 93,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,178.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,900 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00.

BEN traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,717,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $807,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,900,000 after acquiring an additional 933,075 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after acquiring an additional 80,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

