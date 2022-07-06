Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.51.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($88.44) to €83.40 ($86.88) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($50.73) to €51.00 ($53.13) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
NYSE:FMS opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.7093 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
