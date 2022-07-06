Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.51.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($88.44) to €83.40 ($86.88) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($50.73) to €51.00 ($53.13) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE:FMS opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.7093 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

