Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Trading 5.2% Higher

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.54 and last traded at $15.54. 15,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,598,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $81,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $14,108.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,907 shares of company stock worth $3,675,132 in the last three months. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,408,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 176.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,705,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,249.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 425,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

