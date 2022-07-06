Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts have also commented on FRO. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Frontline in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of FRO stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $8.17. 7,892,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.40 and a beta of 0.16. Frontline has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $11.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in Frontline by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 11,499,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,626,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,910,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontline by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 386,168 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 2,760.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 311,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Company Profile (Get Rating)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
