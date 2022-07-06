Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FRO. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Frontline in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Frontline alerts:

Shares of FRO stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $8.17. 7,892,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.40 and a beta of 0.16. Frontline has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $11.57.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontline will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in Frontline by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 11,499,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,626,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,910,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontline by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 386,168 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 2,760.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 311,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.