Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Fukuoka Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20.

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.

