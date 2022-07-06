FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Flushing Financial Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Flushing Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Flushing Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.40 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

FFIC opened at $21.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $25.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 61.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 144,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 94,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,449,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,077,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Flushing Financial news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

