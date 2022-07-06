GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $110.27

Shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.27 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 109.80 ($1.33). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 110.40 ($1.34), with a volume of 753,006 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 131.52 and a quick ratio of 131.52. The firm has a market cap of £972.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 113.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 110.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In other GCP Infrastructure Investments news, insider Dawn Crichard acquired 21,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £24,993.57 ($30,265.89). Also, insider Andrew Didham acquired 25,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £29,999.92 ($36,328.31).

About GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

