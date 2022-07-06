General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

General Mills has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. General Mills has a payout ratio of 54.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Mills to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Shares of GIS opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,357. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.55.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

