Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Short Interest Update

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,500 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 751,200 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 175,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In related news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $175,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $659,264.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1,844.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after buying an additional 856,576 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 171.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,213,000 after buying an additional 625,083 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5,600.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,701,000 after buying an additional 448,851 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at about $30,991,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,803,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THRM. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.65.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

