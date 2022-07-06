Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.02. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 228,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54.

Get Gitennes Exploration alerts:

Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gitennes Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitennes Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.