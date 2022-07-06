Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Position Cut by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Glaukos makes up approximately 2.3% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Glaukos worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.01. 1,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,474. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.97 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $84.10.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.14. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Glaukos from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

