Global Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:AASP) vs. Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) Financial Analysis

Global Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Rating) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Acquisitions and Integrated Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Acquisitions N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A Integrated Ventures $1.85 million 4.27 -$22.43 million N/A N/A

Global Acquisitions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Integrated Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares Global Acquisitions and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Acquisitions N/A N/A N/A Integrated Ventures -66.31% -43.03% -29.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of Global Acquisitions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Acquisitions and Integrated Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 N/A Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Global Acquisitions has a beta of -0.82, indicating that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.12, indicating that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Acquisitions beats Integrated Ventures on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Acquisitions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc. and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2021, it owned approximately 914 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

