Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 2,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.4%.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

GNL stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 57.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 49.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.