Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Stock Price Down 8%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) shares fell 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.21. 12,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 653,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Gogoro in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.60 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.73.

Gogoro ( NASDAQ:GGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.46 million during the quarter.

Gogoro Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGR)

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

