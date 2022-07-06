Gravity Finance Market Cap Tops $454,388.10 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $454,388.10 and $600.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 852.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,598.59 or 0.07945610 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00136950 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00091531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016371 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.