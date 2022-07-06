Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.05

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.05 and last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 10316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.

GBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.35.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.28. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 131.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $67,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

