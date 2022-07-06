Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.05

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.05 and last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 10316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.
GBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.35.
In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $67,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.
