Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.34. Approximately 8,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 613,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.
Several research analysts recently commented on GRFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Grifols from €21.40 ($22.29) to €20.60 ($21.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69.
Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.