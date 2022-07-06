Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.34. Approximately 8,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 613,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Several research analysts recently commented on GRFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Grifols from €21.40 ($22.29) to €20.60 ($21.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Grifols by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,005 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,983,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 17.7% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,089,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,065 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,531,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,857,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,737,000 after acquiring an additional 871,999 shares in the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

