Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Pamela B. Burke Sells 18,060 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) insider Pamela B. Burke sold 18,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $779,289.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,860.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.76. 1,794,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,609. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of -0.28. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $44.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. DA Davidson cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 32,024 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

