Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Down to $3.54

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.42. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $922.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.57%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 77,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

