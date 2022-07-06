Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on July 18th

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 8th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Shares of TSE GCG opened at C$30.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of C$826.93 million and a P/E ratio of 5.91. Guardian Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$27.55 and a 1 year high of C$45.00.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$75.07 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group will post 3.3299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

