Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 8th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

GCG.A stock opened at C$29.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$806.49 million and a P/E ratio of 5.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.16. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$27.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

