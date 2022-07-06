GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GUNGF opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74.

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

