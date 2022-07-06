GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of GUNGF opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74.
About GungHo Online Entertainment (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GungHo Online Entertainment (GUNGF)
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.