Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.07

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.07 and last traded at $54.96, with a volume of 4426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.65.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HRMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $85.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 86,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $4,514,765.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,389,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,569 shares of company stock worth $11,426,903 over the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valor Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,470,000 after acquiring an additional 93,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,702,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,478,000 after acquiring an additional 43,428 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after acquiring an additional 509,585 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,291,000 after acquiring an additional 52,498 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

