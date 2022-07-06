Head-To-Head Analysis: 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) vs. Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM)

12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC – Get Rating) and Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of 12 ReTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

12 ReTech has a beta of 13.14, meaning that its stock price is 1,214% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media has a beta of -2.61, meaning that its stock price is 361% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 12 ReTech and Bright Mountain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 12 ReTech -797.12% N/A -726.41% Bright Mountain Media -88.73% N/A -39.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 12 ReTech and Bright Mountain Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 12 ReTech $660,000.00 4.18 -$5.26 million N/A N/A Bright Mountain Media $12.93 million 4.44 -$12.00 million N/A N/A

12 ReTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bright Mountain Media.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for 12 ReTech and Bright Mountain Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bright Mountain Media beats 12 ReTech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

12 ReTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable through social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, which is used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app that is used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website. The company also operates retail stores in airport terminals and casinos under the Bluwire brand; sells fashionable apparel under the Rune NYC, Social Sunday, and Red Wire Design brands; and produces women's clothing products. 12 ReTech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Mountain Media, Inc., owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides products, information, and news, to military, public safety sectors, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It owns parenting and lifestyle domains, such as CafeMom, Mom.com, LittleThings, Revelist, BabyNameWizard, and MamasLatinas. In addition, the company offers data-driven technology solutions, video content and advertising solutions, and OTT/CTC publishing services. It serves advertisers, advertising agencies, and advertising service organizations. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

