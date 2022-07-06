Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.77.

Shares of HL stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $7.71.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,010 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 65,679 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

