Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HT. StockNews.com raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

NYSE:HT opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68,229 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27,548 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 787,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 19,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $6,188,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

